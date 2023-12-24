Dhubri police bust heroin racket, one from West Bengal arrested

Dhubri, Dec 24: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Dhubri police raided in Bidyadabri Pt-II village on Saturday night and arrested a man with a large quantity of banned addictive substances.

The raid was conducted by a joint team of 48 BN CRPF QAT and Sagolia police, following a tip-off about the presence of a drug peddler in the area. The team found 52.88 gm of suspected heroin packed in a soap box from a vehicle.

The arrested youth has been identified as Jahangir Ali, 40, of Chotolaukuti village in the Coochbehar district of West Bengal. He was allegedly involved in supplying heroin from across the border to various parts of Assam.

The police also seized a Baleno car with registration number WB 74-AT-6045 and a mobile phone from his possession. The market value of the seized heroin is estimated to be more than Rs 2.5 lakh.

The youth has been taken to the Sagolia police station for further interrogation. A case has been registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.



