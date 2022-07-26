Dhubri Police attaches property worth over Rs 1 crore of man accused of cattle smuggling

Dhubri, July 25: Dhubri Police on Monday attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 1,02,01,202 belonging to one Samsul Hoque alias Gabbar Singh, who is allegedly involved in a number of cases related to cattle smuggling.

Dhubri SP Abhijit Gurav stated that the process of Property Attachment of Samsul Hoque a.k.a Gabbar Singh is officially completed on Monday. He added that the Attachment is done as per the provisions of Assam Cattle Preservation Act 2021. His attached property includes land at five places and two bank accounts.

It may be informed that Dhubri Police on July 2 this year arrested the alleged cattle smuggler, who was wanted in many cases and used to smuggle cattle heads to Bangladesh by crossing the international border fencing illegally.

Gabbar Singh operated the illegal business of cattle smuggling from a long time, using porter's in different location of Dhubri district informed the SP.

Police informed that the properties have been raised through anti-social activities within last six years.