Dhubri police arrests youth with illegal firearm, ammo

Dhubri, Feb 3: In a major crackdown on illegal arms and ammunition, the Dhubri police arrested a youth with a 7.65 mm pistol and four live bullets from the Futkibari area under the Sapatgram police station of the Bilasipara subdivision of Dhubri district on Friday night.

The arrested youth has been identified as Nilsan Ali, a resident of Tilapara locality under Chapar PS. The police also seized a four-wheeler with a licence plate marked AS 17 E 8171 from his possession.



According to police sources, Nilsan Ali and another accomplice allegedly demanded money from some local businessmen by showing weapons on Friday night. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided and nabbed Nilsan Ali, while the other managed to escape.



The police said that Nilsan Ali is currently under their custody and he is being interrogated for further details in the case. A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act, sources said.



The police also said that they are conducting a search operation to nab the absconding miscreant and to recover more illegal arms and ammunition from the area.

