Dhubri police arrest 68 persons in major crackdown on child marriage

Dhubri, Dec 22: In a decisive move to combat child marriage, Dhubri Police have detained 68 individuals in a district-wide operation aimed at curbing the illegal practice, on Saturday. The crackdown was conducted across multiple police station jurisdictions, highlighting the commitment to addressing this pressing social issue.

Among the areas, Dhubri Sadar reported the highest number of detentions at 17, followed by Bilasipara with 16 and Gauripur with 13. Golakganj saw 10 arrests, while Tamarhat and Agomoni police stations reported 3 and 4 detentions, respectively. The remaining arrests occurred in Chapar and other areas within the district.

A guardian of the victims said, "One of the arrested married my grandchild, who is 21 and half-years old. He was arrested early morning at 3.30am. I am now waiting at the police station waiting for an update."

This operation is part of an ongoing campaign against child marriage in Dhubri, a district once heavily affected by the practice.

In earlier campaigns, over 500 individuals were arrested, leading to a notable decrease in cases and heightened awareness about the legal and social consequences of child marriage.

Authorities have also assured the community that investigations are underway, with strict legal action planned for those found guilty.

Earlier today, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the state's continued fight against child marriage, stating in a tweet, stating, “In Phase 3 operations launched on the night of Dec 21-22, 416 arrests were made and 335 cases registered. The arrested individuals will be produced in court today. We will continue to take bold steps to end this social evil!”