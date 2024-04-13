Dhubri Police apprehend imposters posing as RPF officials

Dhubri, Apr 13: Dhubri Police successfully nabbed two individuals on Thursday night for impersonating high-ranking RPF officials.

The primary suspect, a 38-year-old man from Jhagrarpara, Raushan Mandal, and his 31-year-old accomplice from Ward 7 of Dhubri town, Arif Iqbal Ahmed, allegedly posed as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Their action came to a dramatic end when they entered the district jail of Dhubri and caused significant disruption.



Following the incident, Dhubri police initiated swift action, which led to their arrest, and they are currently being held at Dhubri Sadar police station.



A case has been registered against the pair as they await further legal proceedings.



Meanwhile, the identities of the culprits are yet to be revealed.

