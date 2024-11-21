Dhubri PDS flour scam: A tale of false records, missing grain & public outrage

Dhubri, Nov 21: A major scam involving the distribution of wholemeal atta (flour) and wheat bran through the public distribution system (PDS) has come to light in the Dhubri district, leaving countless beneficiaries without access to affordable flour. Despite clear directives from the Government of Assam to streamline the operations of the Civil Supplies Department, allegations of mismanagement and corruption have surfaced, raising concerns among the public.

On October 16, 2024, the Commissioner of Food, Public Distribution, Consumer Affairs, and Legal Metrology issued an order (Vide No. 505108/210) allocating 1,380 quintals of wholemeal atta and 80 quintals of wheat bran for 22 cooperative societies across Dhubri subdivision, including Golakganj Co-District. These supplies were intended to reach the beneficiaries via the fair price shops in villages such as Lakhimari, Geramari, Agomani, Medartari, Mohurir Char, Porarchar, Alokjhari, Boterhat, Alomganj, Madhusoulmari, Patamari, Satrasal, Halakura, Hasdaha, Bidyapara, Bisondoi, Sahebganj, Golakganj, Dharmasala, Bauskata Ravatary, Jamadarhat, Fakirganj, Airkata along with 111 fair price shops of Dhubri town, 32 dealers of Gauripur Town and 2 dealers of South Salmara Mankachar.

The order designated M/s Shree Radha Krishna Flour Mill in Jamduar Pt-II, Bilasipara, as the supplier. The beneficiaries were to receive their supplies by November 15. However, serious allegations have emerged that the mill is non-functional, and the distribution exists only on paper.

Complaints indicate that although the mill is closed, records falsely show that the allotted flour was lifted and distributed. This has led to a public outcry questioning the role of M/s Radha Krishna Flour Mill and the officials involved. Allegations of collusion between the mill owners and supply department officials suggest that the flour intended for the poor may have been siphoned off for profit.

Reports further claim that some mill owners have bribed cooperative society officials, including secretaries and chairpersons, to avoid lifting flour from the mill. Instead, the cooperative societies reportedly signed off on false paperwork, enabling the mill owners to divert the supplies.

The people of Dhubri are angered by the lack of action from the district administration and the Civil Supplies Department. While the scam has been brought to the authorities' attention, no concrete steps have been taken to address the issue or ensure the rightful distribution of flour.

Local residents are questioning how a closed mill was designated for such a critical task and why the administration has remained silent despite being aware of the discrepancies.

The incident highlights the urgent need for stricter oversight of PDS operations in Dhubri district. The deprived beneficiaries demand a thorough investigation and immediate action against those involved in this scam.