Dhubri: One injured in police encounter in Bilasipara

Dhubri, Oct 31: One of the accused, who was arrested by the police on Monday for allegedly possessing a pistol and engaging in illegal activities, was injured in a police encounter on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Shafiqul Islam, was taken to Betbari near the Chirakuta area of Bilasipara to investigate the existence of more hidden weapons. However, taking advantage of the situation, Shafiqul tried to flee from police custody.

When Shafiqul attempted to break free from the police's hold, one of the three rounds fired by police personnel wounded him on his left leg. He was immediately rushed to Dhubri Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

It is informed that Shafiqul, along with his accomplice Motiur Rahman, were involved in a range of illicit activities, including extortion. They were arrested in the Nathpara area along national highway No. 17, in a chase and a case has been registered against them. Further investigation is underway.

On Monday, the police recovered a pistol manufactured by the Petrol & Creta Ordnance Factory, along with three rounds of live ammunition and a Pulsar bike from the possession of the arrested persons.