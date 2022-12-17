Dhubri: One dead, several injured in a collision between three trucks

Dhubri, Dec 17: A truck driver was killed and several others were injured in a road accident between three trucks on Friday at Chirakuta area near Bilasipara area under Dhubri district.

It was informed that the trucks were heading towards Dhubri from Guwahati and from Dhubri towards Guwahati, collided head-on at National Highway 17, due to foggy weather on Friday morning. The trucks bearing registration numbers AS 17B 9954, WB 57C 8685 and AS 01 NC 2230.



Hundreds of vehicles remained stranded for several hours at National Highway 17, after the accident. Later police with the help of locals cleared the road.

