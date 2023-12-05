Dhubri: One arrested with pistol at Halakura

Dhubri, Dec 5: Following an attempted murder due to a family-centric conflict, a man was arrested with a pistol at Halakura in Golakganj, Dhubri. The arrested man has been identified as Azizur Rahman, a resident of Sagolia village.

According to the police, Rahman tried to kill Hussain Ali of Bidyardabri village with a handmade pistol over a dispute related to their family. He reportedly went to Ali's house to kill him, but could not locate him. However, he was detained by locals upon noticing the pistol and they promptly informed the local police.

Rahman is currently being interrogated by the Halakura police and a case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. The police are also investigating the nature and motive of the conflict between the two families.