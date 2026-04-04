Dhubri on high alert ahead of polls, CAPF, state forces intensify vigil

Dhubri, April 4: Security arrangements across Dhubri district have been significantly intensified ahead of the April 9 Assam Assembly elections, with a multi-layered deployment strategy already in place.

Talking to The Assam Tribune, Superintendent of Police, Dhubri, Debashis Bora, said that both Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and State Armed Police units have been deployed across the district as part of a comprehensive operational plan.

“We are working in accordance with our plans. The Central Armed Police Forces and State Armed Police have already been deployed in Dhubri,” Bora said.

He added that security personnel are actively carrying out area domination exercises in both sensitive and general locations.

“Forces are conducting regular movement in sensitive as well as local areas. Vehicle marches and foot patrols are being carried out on a regular basis,” he said.

The district police have also put in place static surveillance measures, including pickets, Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs), and Flying Surveillance Teams (FSTs).

Bora confirmed that enforcement activities are being carried out in strict compliance with legal procedures. “Seizures and raids are underway as per the law,” he noted.

Special focus is being given to border-adjacent polling stations. Dhubri has as many as 85 polling stations located near international borders.

“In these areas, targeted deployment is being ensured with intensified patrolling and confidence-building measures in coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF),” Bora said.

Reassuring voters, the SP stated that there is currently “no threat” to the electoral process.

Coordination efforts have also been extended beyond state boundaries. “We are in close coordination with the police and administration of neighbouring West Bengal, particularly Cooch Behar district,” he added.

Given Dhubri’s unique riverine geography, specialised policing units have also been activated.

Riverine police stations at Dhubri, Gauripur, and Chapar are engaged in continuous patrolling, with joint operations being carried out alongside the BSF’s water wing.

With these measures in place, district authorities have expressed confidence that the electoral process will be conducted smoothly and peacefully.