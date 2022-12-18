Dhubri: Numismatist's home turns into a new visiting spot for heritage lovers

Dhubri, Dec 18: Debajit Das, a numismatist from College Nagar, Dhubri, who possess a huge collection of currencies from different eras of Indian History to unique notes and coins from modern day to match boxes of different eras to bullets of different wars, has become a new attractions for visitors, students and history lovers.

Das, loves showing his possession of thousands of coins from different historical eras of Assam as well as India and also from different countries of the world and also notes and coin which were misprinted in the mint or a series of notes from the modern era which has unique serial numbers. The matchboxes that Das collects is also from different eras and countries. The collection includes smallest match boxes which is to be produced commercially. He also has a collection of tape cassettes and record discs from different eras.

His collection and his in-depth knowledge about the historical items have been attracting many from all over the district.

"His collection is varied and unique but his narration about the history and significance of the items gives us a glimpse of history in true sense. Our knowledge enhances after visiting his home and witnessing his collection", said Advocate Rakibul Islam, a visitor.

Talking to this correspondent, Debajit Das said, "It has always been his hobby to collect coins and notes, later I started collecting match boxes and other historical items". Speaking about collecting coins of different eras, Das informed that, "Some I have inherited from my predecessors, while some of them I have collected from jewellery shops, especially those which are used from generations and are located at remote areas".

He said that he loves showcasing the items to everyone and sharing the knowledge, "I have showcased my collections at different events and programmes, recently it was showcased at the 400th Birth Anniversary Celebration of Bir Lachit Barphukan. I have seen people are genuinely in love with the history and this encouraged me in showcasing the items at my home to everyone".