Dhubri municipal board passes no-confidence motion against vice-chairperson

Dhubri, Jan 1: Eleven out of 16 Ward Commissioners of the Dhubri Municipal Board took a decisive stand against vice-chairperson Ivy Lata Roy Mandal by passing a no-confidence motion on Tuesday.

The motion, submitted to the Dhubri District Commissioner Dibakar Nath, accused Mandal of serious lapses in leadership and conduct, prompting calls for her immediate removal. The commissioners have alleged that her autocratic approach, procedural violations, and unprofessional behaviour have severely undermined the Board's functioning and damaged its reputation.

Among the allegations listed in the motion are charges of bypassing established procedures and interfering directly in ward-level projects without consulting the respective commissioners. This unilateral decision-making, the commissioners argued, has not only disrupted operations but also eroded trust within the Board. Additional- ly, allegations of corruption have cast a shadow over Mandal's tenure, with municipal staff and citizens reportedly raising concerns about her involvement in unethical practices. Furthermore, her behaviour has been described as intimidating and unprofessional, creating a hostile work environment that negatively impacted staff morale and productivity.

The District Commissioner convened a high-level meeting at the Dhubri Circuit House on Tuesday to address the matter. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Santana Bora,

DMB chairman Dr Debamoye Sanyal, and all 16 Ward Commissioners. After hours of deliberation, a vote was held, with 11 commissioners opposing Mandal and only five supporting her. Despite this clear lack of confidence, procedural guidelines necessitated a fresh election for the vice-chairperson's position, which is expected to take place within the next 45 days.

This development has significant political ramifications, as Mandal is a BJP leader on a Board led by the same party. Her removal highlighted deep-seated dissatisfaction within her ranks and raised questions about the party's internal dynamics at the municipal level. The incident has sparked widespread debate in Dhubri, with many viewing it as a pivotal moment in the town's municipal governance.

The Ward Commissioners emphasized that Mandal's removal was essential for restoring effective governance and public trust. They argued that her continued presence would only exacerbate the Board's challenges and hamper its ability to address pressing issues.