Dhubri: Man stuck between stairs of train rescued at Golakganj Railway Station

Dhubri, August 23: A harrowing incident unfolded at Golakganj Railway Station on Wednesday morning when a person, identified as Sushil Mani Das, found himself trapped between the stairs of a train. The incident occurred at the arrival of the 07526 No. Dhubri, Siliguri Dimu Express, which arrived from its journey from Siliguri to Dhubri.

Das, who was reportedly begging at the railway station, encountered a terrifying ordeal as his legs slipped through the narrow gap between the platform and the train's staircase. This resulted in his lower extremities becoming wedged, leaving him in a precarious and immobilized position.

Despite the presence of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) team at the station, initial attempts to extricate Das from his predicament proved unsuccessful.

In a daring and dramatic rescue operation, the RPF team had to cut a portion of the staircase of the train, allowing the rescuers to create enough space for Das to be safely removed from his distressing confinement.

The incident left Sushil Mani Das with severe injuries and he was shifted to a nearby hospital.