84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Dhubri man gets life imprisonment under the POCSO Act, for raping 10 year old

By Correspondent
Dhubri man gets life imprisonment under the POCSO Act, for raping 10 year old
X

Dhubri, July 11: A special court at Dhubri for exclusive trial of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act convicted and sentenced a 27-year-old man with rigorous imprisonment for life for raping a 10 year old minor girl.

While speaking to The Assam Tribune, the Special Public Prosecutor of the Court, Uttam Kumar Sarkar said that on 19th January 2020, the mother of the 10 year old victim lodged an FIR before the Officer-in-Charge of Dhubri Police Station stating that, her daughter was sexually assaulted by the accused Debesh Biswas when her she went to collect clothes from the terrace. Biswas is a resident of Ward No 12 of Dhubri town.

The FIR also states that when the victim raised hue and cry, Biswas gagged her mouth and threatened her with dire consequences.

On the basis of the said FIR, Dhubri P.S. Case No. 110/2020 dated 19.01.2020 under Sections 376-AB/506 of IPC R/w Section 6 of POCSO Act has been registered against the accused Debesh Biswas and few others.

Accordingly, the Additional Session Judge Cum Special Judge, POCSO, Dhubri passed an order on Monday under Section 42 of POCSO 2012 and convicted Debesh Biswas and sentenced him to undergo Rigorous Imprisonment for life and a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Sarkar stated that this is a historic Judgement and will teach a lesson to many and also informed that this is the first conviction since the Special court for the trail of the POCSO cases have started.

The Special judge in the Judgement stated that victim of sexual offences lacks self-confidence and is always under a sense of guilt and denial. "It's not about the body. It's more about the mind. Sexual abuse is a rape of the mind and thought processes. Rape is the most morally and physically reprehensible crime in a society, an assault on the body, mind and privacy of the victim. Subjecting a woman to forceful sexual assault without her consent is offence against the society."

The judgement also stated, "In the instant case, the accused has raped a young minor girl who was helpless, defenceless, vulnerable and an easy prey. He has violated the very sanctity of the relationship between him and the victim who is his neighbour and treats him as her brother. She must have undergone immense physical pain and agony when the offence was committed. The convict went on to commit the ghastly, abominable, inhuman and barbaric act of rape, violating her person and giving her a lifelong trauma."

Correspondent


More in Entertainment
86 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Assam

86 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Assam

Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen Bora

Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen...

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

Next Story
Similar Posts
Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen Bora
8 July 2022 6:50 AM GMT

Silchar, July 8: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Borah, on Thursday visited the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP
7 July 2022 10:58 AM GMT

Silchar, July 7: Cachar SP Ramandeep Kaur, on Wednesday, categorically quashed the connotation of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Robber injured in police firing while trying to flee in Kokrajhar
6 July 2022 8:47 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 6: A robber who was arrested by the police at Kokrajhar in connection with a robbery...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam logs 161 Covid cases, highest in nearly five months
2022-07-05T15:48:05+05:30

Guwahati, July 5: Assam reported 161 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in nearly five months, the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Despite flowing above danger mark, Barak river shows receding trend
5 July 2022 5:21 AM GMT

Silchar, July 5: The Barak river, which crossed the danger level of 19.83m on Sunday at 9pm for the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

IIT-Guwahati researchers design electricity-free radiative cooler
4 July 2022 8:58 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 4: Researchers at IIT-Guwahati have designed an affordable and efficient 'passive'...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

From Manipur landslide to defamation case against Sisodia, the week that was
3 July 2022 2:43 PM GMT

Guwahati, July 3: This week a massive landslide struck Manipur which claimed more than 30 lives,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

World Sports Journalists Day: BUKSS extends relief to flood-hit sports scribes
3 July 2022 11:29 AM GMT

SILCHAR, JULY 3: On the occasion of World Sports Journalists Day 2022, Barak Upotyokya Krira...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Cachar: Two criminals died while escaping police custody
3 July 2022 11:26 AM GMT

Silchar, July 3: Two dreaded criminals including one wanted in several cases were killed while...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Four arrested in Betukandi dyke breach incident in Silchar
2022-07-03T13:11:13+05:30

Silchar, July 3: In a major development, based on a case lodged by Department of Irrigation...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Three drug peddlers held in Assam
3 July 2022 5:51 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 3: At least three drug peddlers, including a woman, were arrested from different...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

7 people from Assam killed in Manipur landslide
2 July 2022 10:14 AM GMT

Guwahati/Morigaon, Jul 2: Seven people from Assam including two security personnel were killed in a...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Betukandi breached dyke: CID asked to register case, says CM
2 July 2022 7:10 AM GMT

Silchar, July 2: In a major development on the issue of alleged incident of breached dyke at...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Dhubri man gets life imprisonment under the POCSO Act, for raping 10 year old

Dhubri, July 11: A special court at Dhubri for exclusive trial of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act convicted and sentenced a 27-year-old man with rigorous imprisonment for life for raping a 10 year old minor girl.

While speaking to The Assam Tribune, the Special Public Prosecutor of the Court, Uttam Kumar Sarkar said that on 19th January 2020, the mother of the 10 year old victim lodged an FIR before the Officer-in-Charge of Dhubri Police Station stating that, her daughter was sexually assaulted by the accused Debesh Biswas when her she went to collect clothes from the terrace. Biswas is a resident of Ward No 12 of Dhubri town.

The FIR also states that when the victim raised hue and cry, Biswas gagged her mouth and threatened her with dire consequences.

On the basis of the said FIR, Dhubri P.S. Case No. 110/2020 dated 19.01.2020 under Sections 376-AB/506 of IPC R/w Section 6 of POCSO Act has been registered against the accused Debesh Biswas and few others.

Accordingly, the Additional Session Judge Cum Special Judge, POCSO, Dhubri passed an order on Monday under Section 42 of POCSO 2012 and convicted Debesh Biswas and sentenced him to undergo Rigorous Imprisonment for life and a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Sarkar stated that this is a historic Judgement and will teach a lesson to many and also informed that this is the first conviction since the Special court for the trail of the POCSO cases have started.

The Special judge in the Judgement stated that victim of sexual offences lacks self-confidence and is always under a sense of guilt and denial. "It's not about the body. It's more about the mind. Sexual abuse is a rape of the mind and thought processes. Rape is the most morally and physically reprehensible crime in a society, an assault on the body, mind and privacy of the victim. Subjecting a woman to forceful sexual assault without her consent is offence against the society."

The judgement also stated, "In the instant case, the accused has raped a young minor girl who was helpless, defenceless, vulnerable and an easy prey. He has violated the very sanctity of the relationship between him and the victim who is his neighbour and treats him as her brother. She must have undergone immense physical pain and agony when the offence was committed. The convict went on to commit the ghastly, abominable, inhuman and barbaric act of rape, violating her person and giving her a lifelong trauma."

Correspondent


More in Entertainment
86 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Assam

86 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Assam

Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen Bora

Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen...

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

Similar Posts
Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen Bora
8 July 2022 6:50 AM GMT

Silchar, July 8: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Borah, on Thursday visited the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP
7 July 2022 10:58 AM GMT

Silchar, July 7: Cachar SP Ramandeep Kaur, on Wednesday, categorically quashed the connotation of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Robber injured in police firing while trying to flee in Kokrajhar
6 July 2022 8:47 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 6: A robber who was arrested by the police at Kokrajhar in connection with a robbery...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam logs 161 Covid cases, highest in nearly five months
2022-07-05T15:48:05+05:30

Guwahati, July 5: Assam reported 161 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in nearly five months, the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Despite flowing above danger mark, Barak river shows receding trend
5 July 2022 5:21 AM GMT

Silchar, July 5: The Barak river, which crossed the danger level of 19.83m on Sunday at 9pm for the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

IIT-Guwahati researchers design electricity-free radiative cooler
4 July 2022 8:58 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 4: Researchers at IIT-Guwahati have designed an affordable and efficient 'passive'...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

From Manipur landslide to defamation case against Sisodia, the week that was
3 July 2022 2:43 PM GMT

Guwahati, July 3: This week a massive landslide struck Manipur which claimed more than 30 lives,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

World Sports Journalists Day: BUKSS extends relief to flood-hit sports scribes
3 July 2022 11:29 AM GMT

SILCHAR, JULY 3: On the occasion of World Sports Journalists Day 2022, Barak Upotyokya Krira...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Cachar: Two criminals died while escaping police custody
3 July 2022 11:26 AM GMT

Silchar, July 3: Two dreaded criminals including one wanted in several cases were killed while...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Four arrested in Betukandi dyke breach incident in Silchar
2022-07-03T13:11:13+05:30

Silchar, July 3: In a major development, based on a case lodged by Department of Irrigation...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Three drug peddlers held in Assam
3 July 2022 5:51 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 3: At least three drug peddlers, including a woman, were arrested from different...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

7 people from Assam killed in Manipur landslide
2 July 2022 10:14 AM GMT

Guwahati/Morigaon, Jul 2: Seven people from Assam including two security personnel were killed in a...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Betukandi breached dyke: CID asked to register case, says CM
2 July 2022 7:10 AM GMT

Silchar, July 2: In a major development on the issue of alleged incident of breached dyke at...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X