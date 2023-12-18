Dhubri: Man drowns in Gangadhar river, daughter and nephew rescued

Dhubri, Dec 18: A man drowned in the Gangadhar river in Assam's Dhubri district on Monday morning while trying to cross it in a small boat with his daughter and nephew.

The deceased has been identified as Malek Ali, a resident of Kaldoba III village in Dhubri district.

According to sources, Malek Ali had gone to Margdadhar area two days ago to visit his relatives. On Monday, he decided to take his daughter Umm Salma, who had an examination, and his nephew to Agomoni in the same boat. However, the boat capsized in the middle of the river due to strong currents and Malek Ali went missing.



His daughter and nephew raised an alarm and were rescued by some locals who heard their cries. A search operation was launched to find Malek Ali and his body was recovered after a few hours.



The incident has shocked the villagers and the relatives of the deceased.

