Dhubri lawyer goes missing, body found at Mela Maidan; police launch probe

Dhubri, Aug 18: The body of a 47-year-old lawyer, Abe Taher Anisur Alom, was recovered under suspicious circumstances from the Mela Maidan area on Monday morning, sparking shockwaves across Dhubri and prompting an immediate police investigation.

A resident of South College Nagar (Ward No. 14), Alom went missing since Sunday evening after leaving home around 7:30 PM.

Concerns grew when his mobile phone was found switched off later that night.

Family members launched a search and later discovered his motorcycle parked near the Mela Maidan gate, but Alom remained untraceable.

"My niece went missing around 7:30 pm on Sunday. We found his phone off and latter we started searching for him him till 1:30 am and found his motorcycle. Next morning his body was found floating. We don't know how he got here," said Alom's uncle.

CCTV footage later revealed him entering the area around 9:30 PM on Sunday.

The search ended on Monday morning when locals spotted his body floating near the riverbank ghat as a boat approached.

Police officials, along with members of the Dhubri Advocates’ Association, rushed to the scene.

The incident has sent shockwaves through both the local community and the legal fraternity.

The Dhubri Advocates’ Association has demanded a thorough probe into the circumstances leading to their colleague’s mysterious death.