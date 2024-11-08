Dhubri Law College students protest against college administration for alleged financial scam

Dhubri, Nov. 8: The students of the Dhubri Law College, led by the Dhubri district unit of the All Assam Law Students' Union (AALSU), have entered the third day of their indefinite sit-in strike, demanding an in-depth investigation into a multi-crore-rupee financial scam reportedly involving the college administration. The students are calling for accountability over the alleged misuse of student fees and scholarship funds.

The protest, which began on November 5, centres around the accusations of significant financial irregularities affecting various aspects of the college's administration, including student admissions and scholarship distributions. The AALSU members alleged that this mismanagement has jeopardised the educational future of students enrolled in the Dhubri Law College.

A delegation of the AALSU members, led by general secretary Nasim Ahmed, visited the college on Thursday to lend support and assess the situation of the striking students. Speaking to the media, AALSU Dhubri district president Mirza Alam Sheikh and general secretary Shahnawaz Hussain Khandkar pointed fingers directly at the college principal, Mridula Barman, as the person orchestrating the financial scandal. According to the students, the principal's actions have cast a shadow over the college's reputation and have left many students' use of college funds under the guise of student admissions and scholarship allocations. In a purported attempt to deflect blame, principal Barman has reportedly suspended Islam and Hussain from their positions, which the student leaders suggest is a strategic move to protect herself while isolating her colleagues.

Earlier in the year, a college employee, Shivtosh Mahato, was detained by the police on June 28 after being accused of manipulating student marksheets in exchange for payment. Mahato, a computer operator, allegedly increased students' grades, further exacerbating the college's deepening scandal.

The students also expressed dissatisfaction with recent moves by principal Barman to form a student union committee on October 22. The committee, composed of ten handpicked students, was formed without an election process, sparking discontent among the wider student body who felt excluded and ignored.

In light of the unfolding events, the Union has called for immediate intervention from the State administration. The Union has demanded a high-level inquiry into the financial irregularities.

