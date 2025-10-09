Dhubri land scam: Hindu property allegedly mutated using forged deed, sparks outrage

Dhubri, Oct 9: The Dhubri Revenue Circle Office is once again under scrutiny, this time over what appears to be a deliberate and well-coordinated land fraud.

In blatant violation of the Assam Government’s standing orders, which strictly prohibit the transfer of land between different religious groups, a Hindu family’s property was allegedly, illegally mutated in the names of two Muslim individuals using a forged and non-existent sale deed.

The operation was reportedly executed under the supervision of Lat Mandal Tapash Kumar Biswas and approved by the then Circle Officer, Partha Pratim Barman, whose direct involvement and negligence have sparked widespread public outrage and administrative concern.

The land in question, measuring 0B-2K-10L out of 1B-3K-3L under Dag No. 48 and Patta No. 224 at Debottar Hasdaha Pt-IV, originally belonged to Anima Bala Roy, Chandra Sk. Roy, and Prithi Raj Roy.

Yet, on July 19, 2025, it was allegedly mutated in favour of Md. Enamul Hoque and Sobahan Ali, based on a purported Deed No. 12071/2024, valued at Rs 7,70,000 and allegedly registered on December 23, 2024.

An RTI query (Memo No: Sr. S.R./RTI/2025/618) from the Senior Sub Registrar, Dhubri, later confirmed that “no sale deed Vide No. 12071 dated 23/12/2024 is registered in this office”.

This confirms that the entire transaction relied on fabricated documents, knowingly used by Lat Mandal Biswas to push through an illegal mutation.

As the first line of verification, Lat Mandal Biswas was legally bound to inspect the land, verify ownership, and confirm the legitimacy of all supporting documents before recommending the mutation.

Instead, he bypassed every procedural requirement, failed to produce any authentic verification report, and processed the mutation using a forged deed.

Responsibility does not end there. Circle Officer Barman compounded the illegality by approving the mutation without cross-verifying the deed with the Sub-Registrar Office—a basic and mandatory administrative step.

His official order effectively turned a fake transaction into a legally recorded mutation, giving legitimacy to a criminal act.

Locals and landowners in Dhubri allege that this is not an isolated incident but part of a larger pattern of organised land manipulation within the Circle Office, where Lat Mandals and officials allegedly alter land records in exchange for bribes.

Residents are demanding the immediate suspension and criminal prosecution of Biswas and Barman, holding them accountable for the fraudulent mutation and breach of public trust.