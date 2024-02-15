Dhubri jailbreak: Convicted drug dealer escapes from hospital

Dhubri, Feb 15: A massive manhunt is underway in Dhubri district after a convicted drug dealer escaped from a hospital on Thursday morning.

Goljar Uddin Ahmed, also known as Raju, was serving a 10-year sentence with a fine of one lakh for smuggling and possessing narcotic substances. He was admitted to Dhubri Medical College and Hospital on February 6 due to health issues.

According to Prashanta Rajbongshi, the district jail superintendent, Goljar took advantage of the lax security and fled from the hospital premises around 8 am.

The escapee is one of the two brothers who were convicted under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act by the Additional District and Sessions Judge of Dhubri, Syed Burhanur Rahman, on January 3, 2023. His brother, Gafur Uddin Ahmed, alias Rakesh, is still in custody at the Dhubri district jail.

The duo were arrested in a raid conducted by the Dhubri police on December 12, 2022, at their residence in Ward No. 13, IG Road, Dhubri.