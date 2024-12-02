Dhubri Jail superintendent detained after molestation allegations by female warder

Dhubri, Dec 2: The superintendent of Dhubri District Jail, Prasanta Rajbongshi, was detained on Sunday after a female jail warder accused him of molestation.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the district, drawing strong public outrage and prompting immediate intervention by Dhubri Sadar Police.

A formal case has been filed under Dhubri PS Case No. 453/2024, with charges under sections 75(2), 76/79 BNS.

Two other individuals, Krishna Barman and Mazzifur Rahman, have also been named in the case. While the details surrounding Barman’s role remain unclear, his arrest has added an air of mystery to the investigation.

The female warder, in a heartfelt statement, recounted the traumatic incident that allegedly took place on November 1 during Diwali celebrations.

"Prasanta Rajbongshi touched me inappropriately. I screamed loudly, and he immediately left the scene. I have also been molested by two other people on different days—one is Mazzifur Rahman, and another is Krishna Barman. I am totally helpless right now, and I want justice. I urge Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to provide security,” she said.

The case has sparked a wave of speculation, especially regarding the culture of accountability within correctional facilities. Public and media attention intensified as Rajbongshi was subjected to hours of questioning after being summoned by the police.

In a late-night development, Dhubri Police confirmed Rajbongshi’s release from custody on Sunday evening following his interrogation.

While the release was procedural, it has raised concerns over whether justice will be served or if this case will join the long list of unresolved scandals.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the authorities' next steps will be closely watched.