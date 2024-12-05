Dhubri jail molestation case: DIG completes inquiry, ready to submit report

Dhubri, Dec 5: The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prisons (Range), Guwahati, Gautam Borah, accompanied by Parinita Bora, Superintendent of Prisons, Guwahati, arrived in Dhubri on Tuesday evening to investigate a molestation complaint filed by a female jail warder, Deepshika Rajbongshi.

The incident has raised significant concerns, prompting the prison department to launch a thorough probe into the matter. The investigation team concluded its inquiry on Wednesday after conducting an extensive review of the allegations within the jail campus.

Speaking to this correspondent, DIG Gautam Borah said: "We have made a detailed report on the incident, which we will submit to the higher authorities. It will be upon them to decide what steps will be taken."

The inquiry lasted several hours, during which the team carefully examined the circumstances surrounding the complaint. However, officials have refrained from making public comments, maintaining confidentiality about the findings.

Sources indicate that the investigation seeks to uncover the truth, ensure accountability, and recommend reforms to prevent similar incidents in the future. The case has sparked discussions on the need for enhanced safeguards within the prison system to protect employees, particularly female staff members.

The findings of the inquiry are expected to shed light on the incident, providing justice for the complainant and strengthening institutional integrity.





