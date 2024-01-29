Dhubri: Gauripur police apprehends KLO-KN militant

Dhubri, Jan 29: In a significant breakthrough, Gauripur Police apprehended Kanak Adhikary, a member of the militant Koch Nationalism faction of the Kamatapur Liberation Organisation (KLO-KN), on Sunday evening.

Adhikary, a resident of Ramfalbil village in Kokrajhar district, was caught red-handed while accepting ransom money from a businessman in Gauripur, informed police sources. The businessman's identity remains undisclosed for security reasons, according to police sources.

Reports indicate that a faction of KLO-KN militants has been extorting money from various businessmen in Gauripur and operating from nearby jungle areas within the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).



The KLO-KN, a splinter group of KLO, advocates for a separate Kamatapur state encompassing parts of Assam and West Bengal. It stands in opposition to peace negotiations with the central government and remains committed to its armed struggle.



Authorities are presently interrogating Kanak Adhikary to gather intelligence about his associates and their activities. They have also informed that they have charged Adhikary under various legal provisions.

