Dhubri: Former police officer and brother arrested for bike theft

Dhubri, July 8: In a shocking incident, two brothers, including a former police officer, have been arrested for stealing a motorcycle from the premises of the Dhubri District Commissioner's office. The theft, which occurred on Monday, involved a Pulsar bike with the registration number 17J 9850.

Upon receiving the complaint from the bike's owner, the Dhubri police acted swiftly and managed to apprehend the culprits, Naba Barman and his younger brother, Neel Akash. Both are sons of the late Narayan Barman, a former police officer who was tragically killed by a militant group.

Naba Barman's history with the law is notorious. After his father's death, the state government appointed Naba as a police constable as a tribute to his father’s sacrifice. However, Naba soon found himself on the wrong side of the law. He was previously arrested for involvement in the drug trade and theft. Despite being suspended and later expelled from the police force, Naba continued his illicit activities upon his release from jail.

The younger brother, Neel Akash, had also been actively participating in criminal activities, assisting Naba in the drug trade and engaging in theft to fund their operations. Their actions have created a sense of panic and insecurity among the local population.

The police have successfully recovered the stolen bike and are continuing their investigation into the brothers' criminal activities. The arrest of Naba Barman and Neel Akash highlights the ongoing challenges faced by the authorities in tackling drug-related crimes and ensuring public safety in the region.