Dhubri: Five accused arrested in connection with double murder case

Guwahati, Aug 29: Assam police on Tuesday arrested five accused in connection with the double murder case in Dhubri.

According to reports one of the accused, identified as Amir Hussain, was working as a driver at Raniganj Police Station in Bilasipara.

Meanwhile the other four accused have been identified as Aminul Haque, Afsar Ali, Hamidul Islam and Rakidul Haque.

It may be mentioned that on August 26, five miscreants killed the couple at night while they were sleeping, in Raniganj Kurshakatti village, Dhubri district of Assam.

The tragic and heinous incident occurred due to family related issues which have been going on since 2018.