Dhubri emerges as Congress battleground with eight ticket aspirants

Dhubri, Feb 8: Political activity has gained fresh momentum in the Dhubri Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC), one of the most politically significant seats in western Assam, with as many as eight Congress leaders formally expressing their aspiration to contest the upcoming Assembly election on the party’s ticket.

The development reflects renewed confidence within the Congress and the growing importance of Dhubri in the State’s evolving political landscape.

The Dhubri LAC’s current MLA Nazrul Hoque from the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has represented the constituency for two consecutive terms.

AIUDF has held the Dhubri seat for the last four Assembly terms, while the Congress had earlier enjoyed long-standing dominance in the constituency.

The political equations, however, witnessed a perceptible shift after senior Congress leader Rakibul Hussain secured a landslide victory in the Dhubri Lok Sabha seat with a margin exceeding 10 lakh votes leaving behind AIUDF supremo Badruddin Ajmal and significantly boosting the morale of party workers across the district.

Buoyed by this development, Congress has seen intense internal competition for Assembly tickets not only in Dhubri but in all the constituencies of the district such as Gauripur, Bilasipara, Bising Jaura, and Golakganj.

In Dhubri LAC alone, eight leaders have stepped forward as aspirants, underscoring the strategic value of the seat and the party’s ambition to reclaim lost ground.

The aspirants include Abedur Zaman, who served as the former president of the Dhubri District Congress Committee and is considered a key organisational leader.

Baby Begum, a Zila Parishad Council (ZPC) member from Motirchar area, and Rinku Ahmed, a former ZPC member from Modhusulmari area, represent leaders with strong grassroots and local governance experience.

Kazi Mahmadul Hasan, an engineer by profession and a Youth Congress leader, has emerged as a prominent contender from the younger leadership of the party.

The list also features experienced political figures such as Rasul Hoque Bahadur and Nozibul Umar, both former MLAs from Dhubri, along with advocates Ekram Hussain and Abu Taher Ali Bepari, reflecting a mix of organisational leaders, former legislators, and professionals within the aspirant group.

Meanwhile, sections of the youth electorate in the Dhubri region have been voicing a preference for a new and more accessible leadership.

Local political observers note that there is a growing demand for a candidate who remains closely connected with the public, particularly in remote and riverine char areas.

Among the aspirants, Kazi Mahmadul Hasan has reportedly begun early groundwork, holding regular meetings in interior villages and char regions, indicating a proactive approach ahead of the formal election campaign.

The Dhubri LAC has approximately 2.31 lakh voters, making it a crucial seat where candidate selection is expected to play a decisive role.

With multiple aspirants and rising public expectations, the Congress high command faces the challenge of finalising a candidate capable of consolidating the party’s base and mounting a strong challenge in this high-profile constituency.