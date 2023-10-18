Dhubri: Durga idols made from waste to spread message of environmental sustainability

Dhubri, Oct 18: In a remarkable display of creativity and environmental consciousness, artists in Dhubri town are gearing up to use Puja pandals as a canvas to spread awareness about the pressing need for sustainable practices.





Renowned artist Sanjib Basak has crafted a striking Durga idol weighing 27 kilograms, entirely from copper wire sourced from unused electric items. This eco-conscious masterpiece serves as a poignant reminder of the environmental impact of e-waste. Basak, a State Government employee, emphasises the urgency of reusing materials as a means to combat global warming. He believes that this unique creation, forged from reusable copper cables such as fan and motor coils, will resonate with the public and inspire responsible practices. Basak has been consistently using his artistic prowess to advocate for environmental causes.













Meanwhile, artisan Pradip Kumar Ghosh, hailing from Dhubri, has garnered acclaim over the past decade for his distinctive Durga idols fashioned from an array of unconventional materials. His latest creation, named "Devi Brikhya," pays homage to the deity of trees, as it is meticulously crafted from discarded roots and decayed branches.

Ghosh's awe-inspiring Durga idol stands at an impressive five and a half feet tall and spans four feet wide. This abstract marvel, which took nearly six months to sculpt, epitomises his dedication to sustainable artistry and his belief in using idols as carriers of vital messages. Previous iterations of his sustainable idols, crafted from materials like sugarcane wastes, discarded cycle tubes, plastic bottles, coconut fibre (coir), and defunct home lighting systems, have earned widespread acclaim.

Highlighting the spiritual significance of trees, Ghosh states, "In Hinduism, we revere trees, mountains, rivers, stones, snakes, animals, and more, as manifestations of the divine. Trees are our natural wellspring of energy, absorbing carbon dioxide and replenishing our supply of life-giving oxygen, essential for our existence."

He further said, "Anything that protects us is a form of the divine," expressing confidence that his creation will spark crucial conversations about environmental conservation. Pradip k Ghosh, an esteemed and innovative artist in the town, has been fashioning diverse Durga idols since 1992, including sculptures of revered freedom fighters and prominent figures, using an assortment of exceptional materials.

Pradip Kumar Ghosh with his creation







