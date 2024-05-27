Dhubri district suspends boat services & fishing ahead of cyclone ‘Remal’

Dhubri, May 27: In a proactive response to the impending Cyclone Remal, the District Commissioner’s Office in Dhubri, Assam, has announced significant measures to ensure public safety. Following a cyclone alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), authorities have suspended all boat services and fishing activities in the district.

The IMD's alert, detailed in Bulletin No. 14 (BOB/01/2024), warns of a deep depression over the East Central Bay of Bengal, expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm. This storm is projected to cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal, bringing severe weather conditions to the region.



Forecasts anticipate squally winds of 40–50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, affecting South Assam and Meghalaya on May 27th. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected in Assam on May 27th and 28th. In light of these predictions, the Dhubri district administration has issued directives to minimise risk and safeguard lives and property.



Santana Bora, ACS, Additional District Commissioner of Dhubri, exercising powers under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and as Chief Executive Officer of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Dhubri, has ordered the suspension of all ferry services operated by both departmental and private entities from May 27th to May 28th. Exceptions are made for essential services, relief and rescue operations, and boats involved in the Dhubri-Phulbari bridge project, which are transporting construction labour for L&T Ltd.



In addition to the suspension of ferry services, all fishing activities in the River Brahmaputra and its tributaries are prohibited during this period to ensure public safety. This precaution aims to prevent any potential loss of life or property damage resulting from the hazardous weather conditions.



The Assistant Executive Engineer of Inland Water Transport, Dhubri, has been tasked with monitoring compliance with this order. The engineer will report daily to the CEO of DDMA, Dhubri, to ensure that all measures are being adhered to and to address any emerging issues promptly.



Residents of Dhubri are urged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions as the district braces for the impact of Cyclone Remal. The local authorities are on high alert, prepared to respond swiftly to any emergencies that may arise.

