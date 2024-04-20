Dhubri district continues trend of low pass rates in Assam HSLC Exams 

Dhubri, April 20: Dhubri district has once again registered a disappointing performance in the 2024 HSLC (High School Leaving Certificate) exams, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA).

As the results of the HSLC examination were declared on Saturday, the state celebrated an overall pass percentage of 75.7%. However, Dhubri fell short with a meagre 62.6% pass rate.

This year, 22,958 students from Dhubri appeared for the exams held between February 16th and March 4th, 2024. Only 14,379 students managed to pass, raising concerns about the district's educational landscape. While 3,721 students secured first division, 7,169 secured second division, and 3,489 passed with a third division, the numbers reflect a significant underperformance compared to the state average.

Moreover, there is a complete absence of Dhubri students from the list of top five scorers in the state.

This, unfortunately, is not an isolated incident. Dhubri has consistently fallen below the state average in recent years. In 2023, the district's pass percentage was 63.35%, lower than the state's 72.69%. The year 2022 witnessed an even starker disparity, with only 48.14% of Dhubri students passing the exams, compared to the state's average of 56.49%.

Many individuals have expressed their concern over the poor performance of the district in the examinations. They are of the view that these repeated low pass rates necessitate a thorough analysis of the factors hindering educational progress in Dhubri.

If the teachers and concerned citizens are to be believed, a multi-pronged approach is likely needed, addressing issues such as teacher training, resource allocation, student motivation, and infrastructure development. Collaboration between educational institutions, government bodies, and local communities is crucial in identifying and addressing the root causes of this underperformance.

“Focusing on quality education in Dhubri is not just about improving exam results. It is about empowering students with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in life. By prioritising educational development in the district, Assam can ensure a brighter future for its young minds," said a retired school principal.