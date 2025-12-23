Dhubri DC disqualifies Panchayat member for violating child marriage law

Dhubri, Dec 23: Following the conclusion of an official inquiry, the district commissioner of Dhubri has disqualified and removed an elected Anchalik Panchayat member from office for violating provisions of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

According to an order issued by the office of the district commissioner of Dhubri (Panchayat Branch), Amir Ali, elected as Anchalik Panchayat member (APM) from the 74-Patamari Gaon Panchayat, has been removed from his post with immediate effect.

The order was passed after a complaint was filed by one Renuka Khatun alleging that Amir Ali and his spouse had committed child marriage and furnished false information in the affidavit submitted along with the nomination papers for the panchayat election 2025.

The matter was examined through a formal inquiry conducted by the designated enquiry officer, SS Goswami, who is the election officer of Dhubri.

The inquiry report established that the date of birth of Elifa Khatun, wife of Amir Ali, is August 20, 1997, and that their son, Imran Khan, was born on February 23, 2013.

At the time of the birth of her first child, Elifa Khatun was found to be 15 years, 6 months, and 3 days old, clearly indicating that the marriage was solemnised when she was a minor.

The order states that this act amounts to a violation of the legal age of marriage as prescribed under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

It further cites Section 111(2) of the Assam Panchayat Act, 1994, which bars any person from being elected, co-opted, or continuing as president, vice president, or member of a Zila Parishad, Anchalik Panchayat, or Gaon Panchayat if the person or his or her spouse has violated the legal age of marriage.

Invoking Section 111(2) of the Assam Panchayat Act, 1994, read with Rule 62(4)(b) and (c) of the Assam Panchayat (Constitution) Rules, 1995, as amended, the district commissioner has ordered the disqualification and removal of Amir Ali from the Anchalik Panchayat membership. The seat has been declared vacant with immediate effect.

Copies of the order have been forwarded to the authorities concerned, including the panchayat and rural development department, the Assam State Election Commission, the Dhubri Zila Parishad, and the Dharamsala Anchalik Panchayat, for information and necessary action.

The order underscores the administration’s firm stance on enforcing laws relating to child marriage and maintaining the integrity of elected local self-government institutions.