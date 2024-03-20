Dhubri Court takes action against false POCSO Act FIR

Dhubri, Mar 20: In a significant move, the Additional Sessions Judge cum Special Judge, POCSO, Dhubri, have ordered the filing of a complaint against an individual for lodging a false FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The Court instructed the bench assistant to proceed with the complaint.

The case in question began on October 13, 2023, when an FIR was filed at the Agomoni police station, leading to the arrest and subsequent detention of the accused from November 30, 2023, to January 30, 2024. The FIR contained grave accusations, including the rape of a minor and blackmail using threatening photographs.



However, during the trial, the complainant admitted to filing the FIR out of anger over marriage proposals made to his daughter by the accused, expressing a desire to withdraw the legal action.



Following the false allegations, a written complaint was submitted against the complainant under Section 22 of the POCSO Act. A new case has been registered with the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Dhubri, and is set to proceed with witness testimony led by the Special Public Prosecutor and the Investigating Officer, bearing CR case no. 3366/2024.



This admission prompted the court's decision, with the Special Public Prosecutor emphasising the importance of maintaining the gravity and responsiveness of cases under the POCSO Act.



This development highlights the court's stance against the misuse of laws intended to protect sexual assault survivors. The misuse of such laws for extortion or revenge undermines their purpose and the dignity of the legal system.



The case against the complainant will continue in Dhubri, serving as a reminder of the legal consequences of misrepresenting facts to the judiciary.

