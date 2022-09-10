Dhubri court issues non-bailable warrant against ex MLA Rasul Hoque Bahadur

Dhubri September 10: Allegations of cheating a number of villagers of Dhubri and South Salmara Mankachar area by the former MLA of Dhubri constituency Rasul Hoque Bahadur has appeared recently, after a Dhubri court issued Non Bailable Warrant against him.

As per the allegations, the former MLA of Dhubri constituency Rasul Hoque Bahadur as the president of a NGO Lower Assam Minority Development Council promised the villagers to give Bolero Pick-Up Van in a subsidized rate from the NGO and accordingly Bahadur received a sum of Rs 5,30,000/- for the van and after few days delivered the van and when the 'beneficiaries' of the 'scheme' received the papers of the vehicle it revealed that the vehicles were given on finance and the recipient of the vehicle will need to pay the monthly instalments of the vehicle. When the agents of the NGO, who were appointed by the former MLA approached him regarding the matter after a number of negotiations he issued cheques to them for the payment of the remaining instalments of the vehicles, which bounced.

One of the victim agents, Abdul Karim Sarkar have approached the court and filed a case under the provisions of Negotiable and Instrument Act, 1881, vide CR No: 1688/2021 but the former MLA remained absent for hearing in the count and accordingly Bailable warrant and subsequently on 11/05/2022 and 16/07/2022 Non – Bailable warrant has been issued against the former MLA. The Court order also stated that the accused was absent again on date fixed i.e. on 22/08/2022 and has ordered him for appearing before the court on 1/10/2022.

"I having faith on the former MLA, Rasul Hoque Bahadur took money from several villagers for and on behalf of giving vehicle and other necessary items on subsidized rates but he failed to fulfill his promise and gave us financed vehicle, through his NGO. He also cheated me by issuing a Cheque of Rs 18,65,000/- signed by the former MLA, which bounced", said Abdul Karim Sarkar. He further stated that after taking the legal paths he was warned by the MLA a number of times and Sarkar also filed an F.I.R. against Rasul Hoque Bahadur.

Another victim Aminur Islam stated that he was also issued a cheque by the former MLA for more than 14 lakhs regarding the same scheme, which bounced. "I have also filed a case against him, but he never appeared before the court", Islam said and alleged, "He may be very powerful and has connections all over but no one gave him any right to cheat poor and innocent villagers".

Sarkar informed, "We are not the only victims there are more than 10 cases pending against the Former MLA of Dhubri Constituency at different courts and police stations for cheating poor villagers and looted their hard earned money".