Dhubri cop suspended for harassing woman over documents

Dhubri, Jul 5: A woman from Dhubri College road area lodged a complaint against a police officer for harassing her when she sought his help in retrieving some documents related to her aunt's health.

The woman, Nandita Ghosh, who works at the Jalpaiguri Court in West Bengal, said that she had approached the officer in charge (IC) of College Road police Out Post, under Dhubri PS, to recover some documents that were allegedly snatched by some miscreants from her aunt's residence.

She said that her aunt, who is suffering from heart blockage and is handicapped, requires the documents for taking her out of station through flight and admit in a hospital outside the state.

However, instead of assisting her, Ghosh alleged that the IC, SI Harendra Ch. Biswas, behaved rudely with her on Tuesday morning and was drunk on duty.

She then reported the matter to the superintendent of police (SP) Nabin Singh, who acted swiftly and suspended the IC after his medical checkup, confirmed that he was intoxicated.

The SP also ordered an inquiry into the incident and said that departmental action will be taken against the IC for his alleged indiscipline.

He also assured Ghosh that the police will recover the documents from the miscreants, who are their neighbours.