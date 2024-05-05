Dhubri constituency witnesses political fervour on final campaign day

Dhubri, May 5: On the last day of campaigning for the third phase of the 2024 general elections, the political landscape of Dhubri Constituency was awash with the colours and sounds of rallies of political parties in action.

The markets are filled with anticipation, and the streets are alive with the final displays of strength from the major political contenders.

The incumbent MP, Maulana Badruddin Ajmal of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), is vying for a fourth term in office. He faces stiff competition from Rakibul Hussain of the Congress party, the current MLA from Samuguri, and Zabed Islam, representing the AGP-BJP alliance. These main contestants for the Dhubri Lok Sabha seat have left no stone unturned in their quest for victory.

In a show of organisational might, all major parties mobilised bike rallies that traversed the length and breadth of the constituency. These rallies served as a moving reminder to the electorate of the promises made and the candidates who made them. Election meetings also dotted the constituency, with party representatives making their final pitches to the voters.

The candidates, each confident of their impending success, spent the day buoyed by the support of their followers. However, the true decision-makers, the 2,643,403 eligible voters of Dhubri, will soon have their say. As they head to the polls on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, the power to shape the future of their constituency and the results of the 13 contesting candidates for the seat lies firmly in their hands.