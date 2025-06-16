Dhubri communal tension: Police arrest 50, graffiti with ‘Nabin Bangla’ under lens

Guwahati, June 16: In the aftermath of the recent communal unrest in Dhubri town, following the recovery of suspected cattle head near the Hanuman temple, the Assam Police have arrested 50 individuals till Sunday night, officials said.

Inspector General of Police (Law and Order), Akhilesh Kumar Singh assured that the situation in the town has now stabilised. “The situation is fully under control. We have deployed continuous patrolling units across Dhubri to ensure peace and prevent any further disturbances," he said.

Addressing concerns over inflammatory wall graffiti that recently appeared in the area, IGP Singh confirmed that one person has been detained in connection with the writings and is currently being questioned.

"One of the earlier graffiti pieces contained the phrase 'Nabin Bangla' (New Bengal)," IGP Singh said, noting that investigation is still in its early stages.

However, he cautioned against drawing premature conclusions. "It's too early to say whether the same person is behind both the recent and previous writings," the police official added.

Forensic teams are currently analysing evidence related to the graffiti, and police say further clarity is expected in the coming days. Authorities have appealed to the public to remain calm and avoid spreading rumours while the investigation continues.

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government would continue cracking down on anti-social elements as it has deep roots since post-Independence days.

The Chief Minister said, "We have already taken action. Assam is a very critical state. The anti-national elements will not stop their activities only after my warnings because these have been going on since the days of Independence. Therefore our campaign against this will not stop."

Tensions in Dhubri escalated on June 8 and 9 after suspected cattle remains were found in a temple, triggering unrest. Police have registered five FIRs relating to three separate incidents, including the alleged cow slaughter, rioting, and the spread of misinformation.

Thirty eight people had initially been arrested in the aftermath of the communal tensions.

--IANS