Dhubri citizens demand Dhubri-Phulbari bridge be named after Zubeen Garg

Dhubri, Sept 24: A growing public demand has emerged in Dhubri to name the underconstruction Dhubri-Phulbari bridge over the mighty Brahmaputra after the late cultural icon Zubeen Garg. The sentiment was voiced strongly during a shraddhanjali programme held on Monday evening at GTB Road near PWD point, where hundreds of citizens gathered to pay their respects.

The event, organized by local social activist Rezzak Khan, saw the participation of people from different walks of life. The attendees not only lit candles and offered floral tributes but also signed a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister of Assam, pressing the demand that the bridge carry the name of the beloved singer.

“Zubeen Garg was not just a singer, he was an emotion for Assam and the Northeast. His music united generations and gave voice to our cultural pride. Naming the Dhubri-Phulbari bridge after him would be the greatest tribute from this region,” said organizer Rezzak Khan while addressing the gathering.

Since the news of Zubeen Garg’s passing on Friday, an outpouring of grief has been witnessed across Assam and adjoining states. In Dhubri, various organizations, educational institutions, cultural bodies, and individuals have been holding tribute meetings and memorials in his honour. From candlelight vigils to musical homage, citizens have been expressing their deep respect for the artiste whose songs transcended boundaries of age and language.

Monday’s Shraddhanjali was among the largest such gatherings in Dhubri so far. Participants unanimously voiced that immortalizing Zubeen Garg through the naming of the Dhubri-Phulbari bridge would ensure that his legacy remains etched in the heart of the region forever.

The memorandum with hundreds of signatures will be submitted to the Assam government in the coming days, as the demand gathers wider public.