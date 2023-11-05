Dhubri: Cattle smuggler injured in police encounter, two others arrested

Dhubri, Nov 5: An alleged cattle smuggler was taken into custody on Saturday night after an encounter with police in which he was shot and wounded at Dhuturamari village, Tamarhat, under Dhubri district. The smuggler and two of his accomplices were trying to smuggle cattle heads across the border.

The injured smuggler has been identified as Syed Ali of Pokalagi village in Tamarhat. He was admitted to Dhubri Medical College and later referred to Guwahati for advanced treatment.

According to sources, Syed Ali and the two other smugglers, identified as Mizanur Rahman and Sahabor Paramanik, were intercepted by the police when they were transporting six cattle heads in two vehicles. The smugglers tried to escape by firing at the police, who retaliated and shot Syed Ali in the waist. The other two smugglers were arrested and the cattle-laden vehicles were also seized.

Syed Ali reportedly had a narrow escape, as one of the bullets missed his head by a few inches. He is currently in a critical condition and has been referred to Guwahati for better treatment. The police are interrogating the arrested smugglers to find out more details about their network and modus operandi.