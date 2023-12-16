Dhubri: Carcass of River Dolphin found floating with lower jaw severed

Dhubri, Dec 16: A rare and precious dolphin was found dead in a pitiful state in Dhubri, causing grief and outrage among the locals and the environmentalists. The Gangetic River Dolphin is the national aquatic animal of India and the official animal of Guwahati city.

It was reported that the dolphin, which was spotted in the Majerchar area of Dhubri, was an adult one and had its lower jaw cut off by a fishing net snare.

The dolphin numbers in this region, from Jogighopa, Goalpara to Sukhchar, Dhubri, are critically low, and stands below 100, informed Mehtab Uddin Ahmed, an environmentalist from Dhubri.

“The fishermen have to be more vigilant and respectful to protect the aquatic symbol of Guwahati and the nation,” Ahmed said while talking to this correspondent.

"We could see many dolphins (Sisus) regularly a few years ago. But now, we barely see a dolphin (Sisu) around the town," Ahmed added.

He also said that a major shift in the Brahmaputra River might have also reduced dolphin sightings. The Ganges river dolphins are secretive animals, as they often swim alone or in pairs and stay away from boats.

The Ganges river dolphin, scientifically known as Platanista Gangetica, is classified as endangered by the IUCN as it is facing serious threats to its survival, Ahmed informed.

Veteran journalist Ashiqur Rahman expressed his concern over the plight of the endangered dolphins and urged fishermen to be more aware of their impact on aquatic life. He said that the dolphins are a vital part of the biodiversity and the heritage of the region, and they need to be preserved for future generations.