Dhubri: Body of missing student recovered from Brahmaputra River

Dhubri, May 17: A Class 10 student who went missing while bathing in the Brahmaputra River on Thursday was recovered on Friday afternoon in Dhubri. The tragic incident occurred near Jogmaya Ghat, leaving the community in shock.

As per sources, he played a football match with four friends at the Raja Prabhat Chandra Baruah ground on Thursday. Following the game, the group went to Jogmaya Ghat to bathe in the Brahmaputra River. It was during this time that the student disappeared beneath the water.



Immediate efforts to rescue the young student were launched, with teams from the Border Security Force (BSF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) arriving promptly at the scene. Despite extensive search operations on Thursday, the school student could not be located.



On Friday afternoon, the SDRF team managed to recover the body from the river, bringing a heart-breaking end to the search.



The news of his recovery has sent waves of sorrow throughout Dhubri, where the community has been anxiously awaiting updates.



