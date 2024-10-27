Dhubri boat accident: Body of missing minor girl recovered

Dhubri, Oct 27: The body of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl, who went missing following a tragic boat collision on the Tipkai River, was recovered near Kaunbari in Dhubri on Sunday evening.

The victim has been identified as Noor, the daughter of Ahar Ali Sk and Fatim Khatun from Jornagra Pt-3 in Kokrajhar.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening when a mechanised boat, carrying wedding guests, collided head-on with another vessel transporting a heavy road roller near Kaunbari under the Gauripur Police Station.

At the time of the collision, the boat was en route from Nair Alga in Bilasipara to Aminer Char and had approximately 30 to 35 passengers on board.

As a result of the collision, at least 10 individuals sustained injuries, with several children among the affected.

The injured were quickly transported to Dhubri Medical College and Hospital for treatment. While some have since been discharged after receiving primary care, others remain hospitalised.

The community response was swift, with local residents immediately rushing to assist the injured and search for the missing girl.

When police arrived at the scene, they joined the community in ongoing search and rescue efforts, focusing on locating Noor and ensuring the safety of any remaining passengers.

This incident has raised serious concerns regarding the safety and regulation of river transport in the region to prevent future accidents.