Dhubri: APDCL launch operation on power theft in Gauripur

GAURIPUR, Aug 26 : A team of employees of the Sub-Divisional office of Chapar APDCL headed by SDO Pranjal Mahanta, with the help of Chapar police launched an operation at Hardemari area under Chapar PS for theft of electricity by procuring illegal connection on Friday.

The team detected a large number of families and individuals involved in the racket. The team also seized a number of pump sets, E-rickshaw batteries from the area for charging illegally. They also disconnected power connection from the families having multiple connection.

The team also collected the consumer numbers of these families and submitted complaints against them. It may be mentioned here that the common people of Chapar area have had to suffer a lot for frequent load shedding in the municipal areas of the Chapar circle. The common consumers of the area hailed the measures taken by the APDCL for improvement of the situation.