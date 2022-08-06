84 years of service to the nation
Assam

Dhubri: All fair price shops to sell national flag at Rs 18/-

By Correspondent
Dhubri, Aug 6: All fair price shops of Dhubri district are all set to sell the national flag at Rs. 18/- per piece, so that maximum people can afford the tricolour.

The initiative has been taken in line with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, through the government fair price shop under both Dhubri and Bilasipara subdivision.

The flags were distributed on Friday by the supply department to the shops to ensure the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. Few of the fair price shops have already started selling the flags on Friday and the flags will be sold only to the ration card holders.

It is stated that the public has appreciated this activity of the supply department and has seen a positive response from all fronts.

