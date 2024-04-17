Dhubri: Ajmal seeks fourth term amidst political shifts and delimitation changes

Dhubri, April 17: Dhubri witnessed heightened political activity as seven candidates formally submitted their nominations for the 2 Dhubri HPC constituency, marking a pivotal moment in the election timeline.

Among the prominent figures was the AIUDF supremo, Badruddin Ajmal, who, after rallying a massive crowd in the Jhagrarpar area, proceeded to submit his nomination papers. Ajmal, a seasoned politician and the current MP of Dhubri Lok Sabha Constituency, is no stranger to the corridors of power, having represented the constituency for three consecutive terms.

Post-nomination, Ajmal confidently addressed the media, stating, "We are coming for the fourth time," signalling his readiness for a potential fourth term in office. His unwavering determination reflects the deep-rooted support he enjoys among his constituents.

The Congress party has fielded Rokibul Hussain as their candidate for the Dhubri HPC. Hussain, currently serving as an MLA, has been projected by the Congress as one of their prominent leaders. However, Ajmal's remarks suggest a different outcome post-elections, as he expressed, "Rokibul will stay MLA. Congress is portraying Rokibul as the leader of the Muslims, which will be discarded after the elections."

In a notable shift of allegiance, several Muslim leaders from the Congress have recently joined the AIUDF, particularly in the Dhubri area. This trend could signify a changing political tide and a consolidation of support for the AIUDF.

As the election narrative unfolds, the citizens of Dhubri are set to witness a fiercely contested battle for their representation. With seasoned politicians and fresh faces alike vying for the coveted seats, the General Elections promise to be a defining moment for the region's future.

Meanwhile, the polling day for the 2-Dhubri HPC (Dhubri Loksabha Constituency) is slated for May 7th, 2024, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4th, 2024.

The constituency has undergone changes due to recent delimitation exercises. The 2-Dhubri HPC now encompasses a total of 11 Legislative Assembly (LAC), where there were 10 LACs before delimitation. These include five LACs from Dhubri District, one LAC from South Salmara Mankachar district, two LACs from Goalpara district, and two LACs from Barpeta district, and the Srijangram LAC. Before, there were only 5 LACs of Dhubri District, three LACs of Goalpara District and two LACs of South Salmara Mankachar District.

To ensure smooth polling for the 2,643,403 electors in the constituency, election officials will be setting up a total of 3,024 polling stations. The electorate breakdown includes 1,353,952 male voters, 1,289,428 female voters, and 23 transgender voters. The Election Commission has also established a limit of Rs. 95 lakh on the election expenses that each candidate can incur within the entire HPC.

Although the delimitation has changed the map of Dhubri Lok Sabha Constituency, there is no significant change if the demographic and population patterns are to be considered.