Dhubri adminstration orders mandatory CCTV installation amid law & order concerns

Dhubri, June 18: In response to recent disturbances during the Eid-Uz-Zuha celebrations, the Dhubri District Administration has issued a stringent directive aimed at enhancing public safety and restoring law and order.

The order, issued by District Magistrate Dibakar Nath, IAS, under the Assam Public Safety (Measures) Enforcement Act, 2023, mandates the installation of Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) systems in all public and commercial establishments, including residential buildings employing five or more persons.

According to the official order dated June 16, 2025, all establishments covered under this directive must install CCTV systems that comprehensively cover all entry and exit points, common areas, and approach roads within their premises in Dhubri district. Additionally, all recorded video footage must be stored for a minimum of 30 days.

The mandated entities have been given a strict compliance window of 10 days from the date of the order to implement the instructions. Non-compliance, as warned by the District Magistrate, will invite legal action.

Furthermore, the order authorises the Inspector of Police to inspect and report on the installation and functioning of CCTV cameras across all mandated premises to ensure full compliance.

This directive has been circulated to key administrative officials, police authorities, municipal bodies, and local business leaders including hotel, mall, and petrol pumps.

The administration clarified that this move is aimed at maintaining peace, safety, and tranquility across Dhubri in the wake of recent tensions, and is a proactive step to deter potential law and order threats.

Earlier, on June 13 Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reacting to the rise in communal disturbances, announced a shoot-at-sight during night hours to curb further unrest.

This decision comes in the wake of repeated acts of provocation, including the alleged finding of a severed cow head near a Hanuman temple, inflammatory posters, and incidents of stone pelting during the night.

“Since Bakri Eid, Dhubri has seen a disturbing rise in communal incidents,” the Chief Minister said.

“Stone pelting at night has become frequent, and provocative posters by an organisation named Nabin Bangla, seeking to merge Dhubri with Bangladesh, were pasted in sensitive areas, even on Army installations", he added.















