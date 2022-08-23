Dhubri: AAMSU stages demonstration demanding land deeds for the landless

Dhubri, August 23: The All Assam Minorities Students' Union (AAMSU) Dhubri district committee, organised a two hour sit-in demonstration on Tuesday demanding land pattas (land deeds) for the landless people of Assam.

The minority students body also demanded to rehabilitate the evicted family. They also said that the State must protect the human rights of the evicted families, particularly that of the women and child rights, that are violated during the eviction period.

Claiming that the recent eviction drives by the state is illegal, the students body demanded, "stop inhuman and illegal evictions and ensure the right to live with dignity to every citizens".

The students body also submitted a memorandum to the chief minister of Assam, through the Deputy Commissioner of Dhubri, where they urged the state for immediate appointment of teachers proportionately to the number of students as per rules, in every school and to refrain from transferring teachers from schools without filling up the same post. The students body also shouted slogans to provide appointment to every class and community of the state in government jobs without bias as per population ratio.

AAMSU also demanded to curb price rise immediately considering the plights of the middle class, poor and the down trodden and also pressed their demand to provide land pattas to the landless people and to rehabilitate the evicted family and protect human rights more particularly women and child rights.

Their demands also include safety and security of the labourers of Assam working outside the State and to provide compensation to the deceased and missing labourers in Arunachal Pradesh employed under BRO.