Dhubri: 2 killed, 5 injured in a road mishap

Guwahati, Jan 27: Amidst the republic day celebration and Saraswati puja, a tragic road accident occurred in Dhubri district of Assam, where two girls were killed and five other sustained injuries.

The incident took place at GTB road in Dhubri, when a car bearing registration number AS-17J-5224 was travelling to Gauripur and rammed into a truck along with two bikes parked on the roadside.

Locals rushed to the spot, where they immediately rescued the injured people and shifted them to a nearby hospital for further treatment.