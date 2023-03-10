84 years of service to the nation
Assam

Dhubri: 101 sacks of Burmese betel nuts seized in Gauripur

By Correspondent

Dhubri, March 10: The Gauripur Police on Thursday night arrested three persons with a huge quantity of Burmese betel nuts, from Kalibari of Gauripur area at National Highway.

Police seized 101 sacks of illegally transported Burmese betel nuts. Two mini trucks bearing number AS 28A C0549 and AS 28C 9587 were also seized by the police. Drivers and handymen of the vehicles were arrested.

It was informed that the consignment of Burmese arecanut was being transported from Barpeta to West Bengal. This kind of betel nuts are banned in India due to its potential to cause cancer and the Burmese supari contains higher levels of alkaloids, which can be associated with an increased risk of cancer.

