Dholai by-poll: Rebel BJP leader Amiya Das withdraws candidacy after CM's intervention

Silchar, Oct 28: Former BJP leader Amiya Kanti Das officially withdrew his nomination from the Dholai (SC) Legislative Assembly Constituency by-polls on Monday.

Das, who had initially entered the race as an Independent after being passed over for a party ticket, made the decision following a telephonic conversation with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday.

“Even after resigning from the BJP, my commitment to the ideologies of the RSS remained steadfast. My discontent was never with the party but with Silchar MP Parimal Suklabaidya and his approach to political issues, particularly those concerning Dholai LAC. With the Chief Minister’s assurance, I am ready to continue working for the party," Das stated.

Das withdrew his nomination in the presence of Cachar Guardian Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, Lakhipur MLA Kaushik Rai, and BJP district president Bimalendu Roy, following a meeting at his residence attended by the senior leaders.

Meanwhile, reports abound that the BJP have extended three “offers” to Das encouraging him to withdraw his candidacy and support the party’s efforts in the Dholai by-poll.

These offers allegedly included appointing him as chairman of the Silchar Development Authority, president of the Cachar District BJP unit, and president of the Cachar Zilla Parishad.

However, cabinet Minister Mallabaruah denied these offers, stating that Das has been a dedicated senior member of the party, and will continue to serve as vice president of the district as his resignation was never accepted by the party.

“Yes, following the announcement of the BJP’s candidate, Das had issues with a certain individual. But after reaffirming the core ideology of the party—which places the nation above individuals—Das chose to return to his own party. His nominations have been withdrawn. We spoke with him and his supporters, who welcomed the move and agreed to work for the party to secure victory in the by-poll,” said Minister Mallabaruah.

Earlier, on October 24, Das had filed his nomination as an Independent candidate, claiming the BJP’s decision to field Nihar Ranjan Das, whom he described as “an outsider”, was unjust to the people of Dholai. Das stated that local residents had urged him to run in response.