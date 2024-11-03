Dholai by-poll: Assam CM to address two key rallies on Nov 5

Silchar, Nov 3: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will make a day-long visit to Cachar to attend two public meetings ahead of the by-polls for the Dholai LAC on November 5.

BJP district president Bimalendu Roy informed The Assam Tribune that, in a bid to boost the party’s candidate Nihar Ranjan Das' prospects in the polls, the Chief Minister will address a public meeting at the BNMP HS School field, followed by another at Palonghat. Both venues fall within the by-poll-bound Dholai constituency.

“We are absolutely confident of our candidate’s victory in the November 13 by-polls. The people of Dholai have consistently supported the BJP, and in this by-poll, they will once again bless our candidate with a massive win, helping him to work for their development,” asserted Roy.

The Chief Minister’s scheduled visit is expected to lend significant momentum to Das’ campaign ahead of the by-polls. Earlier, Chief Minister Sarma had stated that he “may not” be able to campaign in all five by-poll-bound constituencies due to his commitments with the Jharkhand Assembly polls, where he serves as co-in-charge for the Saffron party.

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister and Guardian Minister for Cachar district Jayanta Mallabaruah inaugurated a BJP election office at Palonghat Mandal on Saturday.

The Dholai seat posed some challenges for the BJP ahead of the announcement of candidates. Amiya Kanti Das, the party’s vice president in Cachar district, resigned from his position and filed a nomination as an Independent after being overlooked for the party ticket.

However, four days later, on October 28, the senior BJP leader withdrew his nomination after a telephonic conversation with the Chief Minister.

Approximately 1,97,642 voters are set to participate in the polls on November 13 in the Dholai (SC) constituency, according to District Election Officer Masi Topno. Among them, 99,756 are male voters, 97,885 are female voters, and one voter is listed in the transgender category.

Topno also reported that 726 voters are over the age of 85, and the constituency includes 1,048 service electors. Voting will be held across 208 polling stations, divided into four zones.