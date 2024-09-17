Dhing rape case: Gauhati HC probes mistaken identity in suspect's death, demands details from govt

Guwahati, Sept 17: The case surrounding the death of a suspect in the Dhing minor rape got murkier on Monday as the Gauhati High Court issued notices to the Assam government and several top officials, demanding a detailed response.

The Court's direction came during the hearing of a petition filed by the deceased's father alleging that the person killed while in police custody on August 24 was not an accused but a victim of mistaken identity.

The Assam Director General of Police (DGP), Principal Secretary, Superintendent of Police Nagaon, District Commissioner Nagaon and Office in-charge of the case have also been named in the Court's notice.

Advocate Zunaid Khalid, representing the petitioner, told The Assam Tribune that the accused, Tafajjul Islam, and the deceased are namesakes.

He further added that the petition includes the verified photographs of both the viral image and the actual accused.

“As per proceedings, none of the documents such as post mortem reports and death certificate were handed over to the family, despite several appeals to the government. They were also not aware of him being detained on allegations of raping the minor girl," Advocate Khalid, further added.

The petitioner demanded detailed inquiry against police officials involved in the matter and also asked for compensation to the family, claiming it to be a “clear case of custodial death”, the advocate said.

Earlier on August 24, the alleged prime accused in the Dhing minor rape case, Tafajjul Islam, was declared dead by drowning when the suspect was taken to the crime scene to recreate the crime.

According to the police, Islam attempted to free himself from handcuffs and jumped into a nearby water body.

Of late, the increasing number of custodial deaths and extrajudicial killings in Assam has placed the state's police force under intense scrutiny.

In May, the Supreme Court voiced concerns over the issue in the state, hearing a petition from advocate Arif Jwadder that cited 80 instances of “fake encounters” since May 2021, resulting in 28 deaths and 48 injuries.

The Court has since sought suggestions to ensure adherence to People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) guidelines and to prevent misuse of police power.