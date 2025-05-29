Dhemaji residents protest outside police outpost over Bikash Chetry's murder

Dhemaji, May 28: Demanding a high-level inquiry into the murder of Bikash Chetry and the arrest of all the culprits, hundreds of people staged a protest outside the Machkhowa police outpost in Dhemaji district on Tuesday.

Protesters assembled on the Borpak Nepali Gaon Hari Mandir premises and then marched towards the Machkhowa police outpost, shouting slogans against police and demanding justice for the victim.

Leaders of several organizations, including the Dhemaji district unit of Asom Gorkha Students Union, Dhemaji Jila Gorkha Mahila Samiti, Machkhowa unit of TMPK, Machkhowa Chariali Traders' Union, Machkhowa Mahila Sajagata Sabha, and Machkhowa Lekhika Sama-rooh Samiti joined the protest.

After the protesters were prevented from entering the police outpost, they staged a demonstration in front of it, demanding a high-level investigation into the killing and arrest of all the culprits involved in the murder.

Executive Magistrate Jishnu Saikia and Dhemaji SP Hitesh Chandra Rai arrived at the spot and announced that all their demands will be fulfilled.

Bikash Chetry (30), owner of a pharmacy at Machkhowa Chariali, suffered grievous injuries after he was brutally assaulted by a group of people on the night of May 19.

Though he was admitted to the Assam Medical College and Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries at around 4 am on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, police have arrested two persons - Simanta Saikia (23) and Sunil Koch (52) - in this connection so far.